Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on Glenmark Pharma for March expiry

-
-
Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on Glenmark Pharma
Buy Glenmark Pharma (29-March Expiry) 460 CALL at Rs 12.5 & simultaneously sell 480 CALL at Rs 6.10
Lot Size: 1,450
Cost of the strategy: Rs 6.4 (Rs 9,280 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 19,720; If Glenmark closes at or above Rs 480 on 29 March expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 466.4
Approx margin required: Rs 22,744
Rationale:
-
We have seen long rollover to the March series in the Glenmark Future, where we have seen 11 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 1 per cent.
-
Primary trend of the stock turned bullish where it is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA.
-
RSI and MFI oscillator is placed above 60 and rising upwards on the daily and weekly chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 08:21 IST
