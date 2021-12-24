Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on TCS for the December series

-
Bull spread Strategy on TCS
Buy TCS Dec 3660 CALL at Rs 48 and simultaneously sell 3700 CALL at Rs 29
Lot Size 150
Cost of the strategy Rs 19 (Rs 2,850 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 3,150 if TCS closes at or above 3700 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 3,679
Rationale:
- We have seen long build up in the TCS Futures, where we have seen 3%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 0.8%.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes to close at highest level since October 19.
- Stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.
- Short term trend remain bullish as stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
