Navin Fluorine gains 6%, nears record high on healthy Q2 results

Shares of International were up 6 per cent at Rs 2,246 on the BSE on Thursday in an otherwise weak market after reporting a healthy 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 67.8 crore in September quarter (Q2FY21), on the back of strong operational performance.

The stock was trading close to its record high level of Rs 2,248.50, touched on September 16, 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 39,770 points at 10:47 am.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins improved 323 basis points to 24.9 per cent from 21.7 per cent in previous year quarter. Net revenue from operations grew 17 per cent YoY at Rs 319 crore, due to better contribution from high value businesses.

The management said specialty chemicals business has shown sustained growth. The contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) business is positioned for sustainable growth on the back of a strong enquiries and order flows from innovator global pharma majors, it said.

The company commissioned cGMP3 last year at Dewas, which is translating to better growth from CRAMS segment for the company. ICICI Securities expects the same trajectory to continue, going ahead, leading revenue contribution from value added segment to inch up further, thereby the operating margins, return rations and cash flows.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value Rs 2 each (250 per cent) for the financial year 2020-2021. The company has fixed November 11, 2020 as the record date for ascertaining entitlement for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend and the same will be paid on or after November 25, 2020, it said.