NBFCs extend fall; Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing down over 5%

As competition in NBFC space rises, asset quality bound to take a hit
Business Standard

Reliance Home Finance, Central Bank of India, Repco Home Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Ujjivan Financial Services were down in the range of 5% to 15% on the NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs), continue to remain under pressure for the fifth straight trading day on the bourses amid the ongoing crisis at the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).

Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Home Finance, Central Bank of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Ujjivan Financial Services were down in the range of 5% to 15% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade.

At 10:47 am; Nifty Financial Services index was down 2% as compared to 0.6% fall in the Nifty 50 index. The S&P BSE Finance index was too down 2% as compared to 0.6% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. Since September 14, 2018, in past five trading days, the financial services index slipped 7% against a 3.7% decline in the benchmark index.

“IL&FS, one of India’s largest infrastructure financiers with consolidated debt of Rs910bn, has defaulted on its debt obligations. Rating agency ICRA downgraded it from AA+ to BB on 8th September and then to D on 17th September. What sparked Friday’s NBFC (non-banking financial companies) sell-off, was the fear of a liquidity crunch as fallout from this default,” Macquarie Research said in a note.

As per media reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped up supervision of NBFCs and HFCs. According to them, the central bank has asked banks to review their exposures to these companies, suggesting that there may be some risk build-up in some of them.

If bank debt also becomes costly/ unavailable, then it may ruin the investment case for most NBFCs dependant on wholesale borrowings. Unlike HDFC and to some degree Bajaj Finance, most NBFCs in India, though eligible to, are not able to raise deposits from the public in times of a crunch, said foreign brokerage firm.

“After a series of defaults from IL&FS, investors are now turning risk averse, which was further aggravated by a rating downgrade by ICRA. This coupled with raising concerns over tightening liquidity in the system, created a panic situation in the market and investors chose to exit from companies (especially NBFCs and HFCs), that had any exposure to Commercial Papers (CPs),” analysts at Cholamandalam Securities said in a report.

“The recent correction on the back of debt market liquidity concerns prompts us to review a few strong NBFCs. Several factors including business tailwinds, robust operating models catering to the retail segment and parental support provide comfort to banks/debt markets and ensure that liquidity remains strong; stress, if any, remains only to near-term NIM,” Kotak Securities said in NBFCs sector update.

Price on BSE % chg
Company 14/09/2018 21/09/2018 LTP 1 day 5 days
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 615.10 351.55 402.65 14.5 -34.5
Central Bank 66.90 53.35 44.70 -16.2 -33.2
Yes Bank 323.10 227.05 230.50 1.5 -28.7
Reliance Capital 418.55 337.55 323.85 -4.1 -22.6
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 9.87 7.36 7.66 4.1 -22.4
Reliance Nip.Lif 223.60 183.15 176.35 -3.7 -21.1
Vijaya Bank 59.25 48.40 47.45 -2.0 -19.9
Repco Home Fin 535.10 461.45 432.35 -6.3 -19.2
Indiabulls Hous. 1226.80 1061.90 997.10 -6.1 -18.7
Bank of Baroda 134.55 111.65 110.85 -0.7 -17.6
L&T Fin.Holdings 161.05 140.10 132.80 -5.2 -17.5
Indian Bank 322.55 272.75 268.05 -1.7 -16.9
SREI Infra. Fin. 49.10 42.20 41.00 -2.8 -16.5
Edelweiss.Fin. 270.10 236.65 226.40 -4.3 -16.2
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 332.00 296.45 279.80 -5.6 -15.7
Bajaj Fin. 2668.85 2384.60 2269.15 -4.8 -15.0
Punjab Natl.Bank 82.85 72.80 71.25 -2.1 -14.0
Netwrk.18 Media 55.45 48.55 47.70 -1.8 -14.0
Alankit 21.35 19.15 18.40 -3.9 -13.8
J & K Bank 55.00 47.95 47.65 -0.6 -13.4
M & M Fin. Serv. 453.50 411.35 393.00 -4.5 -13.3
I D F C 50.80 44.65 44.10 -1.2 -13.2
Capital First 604.65 548.30 527.50 -3.8 -12.8
Union Bank (I) 83.65 73.85 73.10 -1.0 -12.6
IDFC Bank 44.80 40.50 39.30 -3.0 -12.3
PTC India Fin 17.35 15.85 15.25 -3.8 -12.1
LIC Housing Fin. 479.35 438.20 421.80 -3.7 -12.0
Manappuram Fin. 88.30 81.30 77.70 -4.4 -12.0
Geojit Fin. Ser. 61.90 56.30 54.60 -3.0 -11.8
Capri Global 118.85 110.60 105.10 -5.0 -11.6
Canara Bank 269.45 239.60 238.30 -0.5 -11.6
Indiabulls Vent. 744.50 693.35 658.70 -5.0 -11.5
Equitas Holdings 148.05 132.90 131.50 -1.1 -11.2
SBI Life Insuran 669.15 610.00 594.45 -2.5 -11.2
Syndicate Bank 38.15 34.40 33.90 -1.5 -11.1
IIFL Holdings 655.40 605.75 583.00 -3.8 -11.0
Magma Fincorp 136.15 126.10 121.30 -3.8 -10.9
Oriental Bank 76.30 68.80 68.05 -1.1 -10.8
JM Financial 112.15 102.25 100.20 -2.0 -10.7
ICICI Pru Life 378.55 338.80 338.60 -0.1 -10.6
Dhanlaxmi Bank 14.30 13.40 12.80 -4.5 -10.5
PNB Housing 1291.75 1173.15 1156.75 -1.4 -10.5
Can Fin Homes 309.40 290.25 277.60 -4.4 -10.3
RBL Bank 611.05 564.30 548.25 -2.8 -10.3
HDFC Stand. Life 425.30 387.50 382.10 -1.4 -10.2
Andhra Bank 31.70 29.40 28.50 -3.1 -10.1
South Ind.Bank 16.40 15.10 14.80 -2.0 -9.8
AU Small Finance 695.60 642.35 629.95 -1.9 -9.4
Centrum Capital 47.45 44.00 43.00 -2.3 -9.4
GIC Housing Fin 307.85 289.90 279.00 -3.8 -9.4
IndusInd Bank 1873.60 1761.70 1699.00 -3.6 -9.3
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1323.25 1270.65 1200.00 -5.6 -9.3
Allahabad Bank 40.60 37.90 36.85 -2.8 -9.2
Karnataka Bank 116.55 107.45 106.15 -1.2 -8.9
IFCI 15.90 15.05 14.50 -3.7 -8.8
Bank of India 93.15 86.55 85.05 -1.7 -8.7
Bharat Financial 1149.45 1090.65 1050.65 -3.7 -8.6
Mah. Scooters 2909.55 2628.85 2660.15 1.2 -8.6
H D F C 1926.25 1835.25 1765.55 -3.8 -8.3
Bajaj Finserv 6699.40 6253.50 6146.45 -1.7 -8.3
LTP: Last traded price on BSE at 10:47 am.
List of stocks fall more than 8% since September 14, 2018
Stocks from the S&P BSE Finance index


First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 10:55 IST

