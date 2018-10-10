NBFCs gain; Bajaj Finance, DHFL, Muthoot Finance rise over 5%

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have gained by up to 12% on the BSE in early morning trade after a media report suggested that the State Bank of India’s (SBIs) loan portfolio buys will provide liquidity to NBFCs.

Bajaj Finance, (DHFL), Centrum Capital, Shriram Transport Finance, Muthoot Finance, Equitas Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company were up in the range of 5% to 12% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.69% or 236 points at 34,535 at 09:43 am.

“The SBI's decision to buy Rs 450 billion worth asset portfolios from will provide them the much-needed liquidity,” IANS report suggested quoting a top Finance Ministry official.