NCDEX's agri index launch by Diwali, chooses NSE IT to manage product

Derivatives trading in commodity indices will become a reality within two or three months, with joining in launching its indices for trading. is finalizing a deal with IT, an indices company, to prepare its agri index which meets the regulatory norms for tradable indices.

The exchange has already designed a composite agricultural commodities index, with a few sectoral indices. The plan is to begin with an agri product named NKrishi Index. Trading will begin after Sebi approval.

had already prepared indices along with Thomson Reuters two years ago and is planning a non-agri index in next one or two quarters. NCDEX's existing Dhanya index which reflects agri-commodity movements, will not be available for trading.

Sources said the index, which will be launched for trading, will be return-based unlike Dhanya, which is price-based. The index will have 10 agri-commodities that meet Sebi norms for index inclusion. Once available for trading, both indices, one from NCDEX for agri and that of for non-agri commodities will theoretically complete a basket.

Index derivatives are used as a hedging tool and agri and non-agri segments usually have no correlation with each other as their movements are different and they track different developments.

Globally, several players trade in indices for hedging market-wide risk. For example, agriculture in India is monsoon dependent and in case of lower rains, one can buy into an agri index to go long as usually farm prices go up in such a scenario. In developments such as the US-China trade war, slowdown in growth is seen as a logical fallout and a metal miner or a smelter can sell metal index to hedge the risk of fetching lower prices of the metals his company will produce. Selling or going short in a metal index in such a scene will make him money.

In the global scenario, institutional and financial investors prefer indices to hedge their risks, rather than taking positions in single-commodity futures. Globally index derivatives have been high volume generators.