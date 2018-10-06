JUST IN
Currency notes, coins, ATMs will soon end: Future Age Solutions
Business Standard

NCDEX to launch options in guargum, three other agro products in two weeks

The exchange currently generates a daily turnover of Rs 40 million in guarseed option

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

NCDEX

Agro-centric National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) plans to launch options trading in four new contracts namely, guargum, soybean, refined soy oil and chana within two weeks.

Currently generating a daily average turnover of around Rs 40 million in guarseed options, its only agro contract currently, the exchange has already received approval from the markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch options trading in these additional commodities.

“We have received Sebi approval to launch options trading in four new products – guargum, soybean, refined soy oil and chana on Friday. All other pre-launch preparations are done. We would start options trading shortly, most probably in the second half of October,” said a senior NCDEX official.

Option trading in guarseed was started on January 16 this year.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 14:53 IST

