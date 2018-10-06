NCDEX to launch options in guargum, three other agro products in two weeks

Agro-centric (NCDEX) plans to launch options trading in four new contracts namely, guargum, soybean, refined soy oil and chana within two weeks.

Currently generating a daily average turnover of around Rs 40 million in guarseed options, its only agro contract currently, the exchange has already received approval from the regulator the (Sebi) to launch options trading in these additional commodities.

“We have received Sebi approval to launch options trading in four new products – guargum, soybean, refined soy oil and chana on Friday. All other pre-launch preparations are done. We would start options trading shortly, most probably in the second half of October,” said a senior official.

Option trading in guarseed was started on January 16 this year.