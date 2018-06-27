NDTV surges 20% as Sebi orders Vishvapradhan Commercial to make open offer

Shares of are locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 39 on the in early morning trade on Wednesday, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday passed an order asking Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to make an for the company.

Till 09:25 am; a combined 160,893 shares changed hands on the counter and there were pending buy orders for 462,932 shares on the and

“The order noted that VCPL had acquired indirect control through a loan agreement in 2009, which would have necessitated an at the time. The regulator has now asked for this to be made with interest,” Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.



Meanwhile, the on Tuesday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider the compounding applications filed by organisation in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

“The has today directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider the compounding application(s) filed by the Company. The Court has ruled in favour of the writ petition number 2026/2017 filed by against the and Enforcement Directorate,” NDTV said in a filing on Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR THE BSE FILING



“NDTV had approached the against the RBI's refusal to consider its compounding applications in circumstances where the was relying on the Enforcement Directorate's unsubstantiated allegations against NDTV. The Bombay High Court has today quashed the directive issued by the to which had prevented the compounding, “ it added.