New coronavirus variant wreaks havoc in markets, FPIs accelerate selling

The discovery of the new coronavirus variant rattled equity that were already reeling under pressure on account of concerns around stretched valuations and policy normalisation.

The benchmark fell 1,688 points or 2.8 per cent to end the session at 57,107. The Nifty, on the other hand, tumbled 510 points, or 2.9 per cent, to end the session at 17,026. This was the biggest fall for both the indices since April 12. This was also the second straight week when the indices fell around two per cent, a signal that the market has moved into treacherous waters and away from the relative calm seen during the most part of the last one year.

is now down -7.54 points, or 4,658 points from its record high of 61,766 on October 18, 2021.

The India Vix, a gauge for market volatility, surged 25 per cent to end at 20.8. The volatility wiped off Rs 7.4 lakh crore of investor wealth on Friday and close to Rs 11 trillion during the week.

According to reports, the B1.1.529 strain detected in South Africa had mutations with higher transmissibility and the ability to evade vaccine defences. Analysts said the new variant of coronavirus and its potential to resist vaccines had left investors worried that it could put countries' health systems under stress again, lead to fresh lockdowns and threaten the global economic recovery. Further, it could also put central banks considering tapering of bond purchases and raising interest rates in a fix.

"Reports of the new variant’s vaccine resistance has spooked investors. If the existing vaccines don't work, we are back to March 2020 again. The spread of the delta variant has put Europe on a sticky wicket, and a new variant that is more potent can make things worse. The established wisdom was that we are well on the way to recovery. Inflation has also gone up, so tapering and interest rate hikes should start. But all these tenets have been turned on its head now and had made things more complicated,” said UR Bhat, co-founder and director, Alphaniti Fintech.

Investors on Friday dumped stocks in the realty and metal sectors, which have done well this year. They moved to the relative safety of healthcare stocks. Stocks-linked to travel also saw a huge selloff.

Some countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa. The UK has imposed a temporary ban on flights from six African countries, while Singapore has announced restrictions on people who have been to South Africa and nearby countries in the last fortnight. India has tightened the screening of incoming visitors from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. The surge in COVID cases in South Africa has been attributed to the new variant.

Most global have stumbled this week, with India being the worst-peforming major market.

“There is fear of this new variant spreading to other countries which might again derail the global economy. Already there is uncertainty as to when the US Fed will start raising interest rates. So might continue to reel under pressure and would actively track the coronavirus situation globally,” said Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial.

Concerns about stretched valuations have also made investors take money off the table. Last month, many foreign brokerages had raised concerns about the valuations of Indian equities and downgraded them.

This week foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have accelerated their selling. On Friday, the sold shares worth xxx crore. In the preceding four sessions, they had dumped shares worth over Rs 17,000 crore.

Since March 2020 lows and so far this year, the rally in the Indian markets had been the best globally. However, pundits predict emerging market peers such as China, Brazil and Indonesia to perform better from here as the valuations there are relatively attractive and corporate earnings growth far superior.

The market breadth was weak, with 2,290 stocks declining and 1,023 advancing. All components barring four declined. IndusInd Bank fell the most at 6 per cent. Just three stocks—Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank —brought the Sensex down by 630 points.