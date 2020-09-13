Tackling Sebi's rules: Don't ignore high risk in mid and small-caps

There is little doubt that the new rules for multi-cap schemes, announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last Friday, are positive for mid- and smallcap stocks. Many market experts believe fund managers will increase their allocation for mid- and small-cap stocks based on the new rules.

But, given the characteristics of this universe, investors should also consider the higher risks involved. Pradeep Kumar Kesavan, senior vice president-strategy at Elara Securities, says: “Mid- and small-cap stocks will see support only in the near term. This can change the ...