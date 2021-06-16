Newgen Software surges 13% in 2 days after promoters sell 10.57% stake

-
ALSO READ
Newgen Software rallies 12%, hits new high after block deals
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Sensex, Nifty post highest weekly gain since April as Budget fuels optimism
-
Shares of Newgen Software Technologies extended their rally into second day, surging 4 per cent to Rs 519.45, on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day deals after the promoters sold their 10.57 per cent stake in the company via open market on Tuesday. With today's gain, the stock was trading at its fresh all-time high level, having zoomed 13 per cent in two days. In the past one month, it has soared 58 per cent as compared to an 8 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
"Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, and T S Varadarajan, whole time director; the promoters of Newgen Software Technologies announced a sale of an aggregate 10.57 per cent equity stake in the Company by the promoters/ promoter group to a group of reputed institutional investors, pursuant to trades on the stock exchange," the company said in a press statement
The aforesaid stake in the Company was sold at an average price of approximately Rs 454 per equity share, which was at a marginal discount to the closing price of the stock on NSE on June 14, 2021 of Rs 458.3 per equity share, it said.
The book building saw a strong demand and interest from marquee institutional investors, both domestic and international. According to data provided by exchanges, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1.65 million, or 2.36 per cent stake, in Newgen Software Technologies. Besides, Kuber India Fund and Ashoka India Opportunities Fund also purchased 1.57 per cent and 1.43 per cent stake, respectively.
Post the stake sale, the total promoters holding in Newgen Software Technologies has declined to 55.16 per cent from 65.73 per cent at the end of March 31, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU