NFTs, Metaverse prices follow crash of cryptos; innovations finding favour

While stablecoins in particular and cryptocurrencies in general have fallen sharply recently, other virtual assets in the Web 3.0 ecosystem like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Metaverse (or digital/virtual world) prices have also fallen. However, NFTs and Metaverse are in their first-generation (Gen 1) or initial phase and the market is filtering the assets from the point of view of their worthiness.

NFTs having real artistic value have not participated as much in the fall. Some innovations are also happening or expected going ahead, which will take this asset class to the next ...