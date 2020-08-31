Nifty Bank faces resistance at 200-DMA, focus shifts on mid-cap banks

After rising in the early trade, bank stocks slipped in the negative territory on Monday amid broad-based selling in the market. Nifty Bank tumbled over 700 points or 3 per cent to 23,750 levels with all the 12 constituents trading in the red.

Bank stocks were in focus in the trade as today is the last day for the Moratorium 2.0 and the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31. Here's a look at how Nifty Bank and some mid-cap banks look on charts. NIFTY BANK: On Monday, the index resisted at 200-day moving average ...