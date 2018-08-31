Nifty, Bank Nifty rollovers drop; Adani Power, CG Power see 90% each

Rollovers of and Bank contracts were lower in August as compared to the previous month, a signal that investors could be turning cautions following sharp recent gains.

rollovers stood at 67 per cent for August, compared to 71 per cent in July, while rollovers stood at 65 per cent against 76 per cent. Rollover is a term used for the carrying forward of derivatives positions from a series that is expiring, to the next-month series. Thursday was the expiry day for the August series derivative contracts.

Overall, market rollovers were in line with the previous month at 88 per cent. Stocks for which derivative contracts are physically-settled, saw high rollovers. Adani Power, and saw rollovers of around 99 per cent each. At least 28 stocks saw more than 95 per cent rollovers. Market players said traders didn’t get their positions in stocks that were to be physically-settled, to avoid levy of higher securities transaction tax.