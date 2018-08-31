Nifty, Bank Nifty rollovers drop; Adani Power, CG Power see 90% each

-
ALSO READ
Nifty small cap index enters bear territory, sheds 20% from mid-Jan peak
Volumes spurt in Bank Nifty on news flow; average daily turnover rises 27%
Sensex, Nifty post biggest gain in 2 months; HDFC Bank hits all-time high
Sensex ends 284 points down, Nifty at 10,154; PSU bank index crack over 3%
Sensex gains, Nifty tops 10,600 as energy stocks fuel rally; RIL rises 3.7%
-
Rollovers of Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts were lower in August as compared to the previous month, a signal that investors could be turning cautions following sharp recent gains.
Nifty rollovers stood at 67 per cent for August, compared to 71 per cent in July, while Bank Nifty rollovers stood at 65 per cent against 76 per cent. Rollover is a term used for the carrying forward of derivatives positions from a series that is expiring, to the next-month series. Thursday was the expiry day for the August series derivative contracts.
Overall, market rollovers were in line with the previous month at 88 per cent. Stocks for which derivative contracts are physically-settled, saw high rollovers. Adani Power, CG Power and Andhra Bank saw rollovers of around 99 per cent each. At least 28 stocks saw more than 95 per cent rollovers. Market players said traders didn’t get their positions in stocks that were to be physically-settled, to avoid levy of higher securities transaction tax.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU