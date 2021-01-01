Nifty caps roller-coaster year just shy of 14,000-mark, shows data

-
The equity markets hit a new record on the last trading day of the year. The Nifty crossed 14,000 for the first time, hitting an intra-day high of 14,024.85, while the Sensex made a new high of 47,896.97 before closing flat.
Both indices have posted their best annual gain since 2017 as investors continue to bet on a better-than-expected revival in the economy.
It took Nifty 25 sessions to cross 14,000 from 13,000-levels. The transition from 11,000 to 12,000 was the longest and took 59 trading sessions.
