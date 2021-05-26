Nifty closes in on fresh record high; Sensex ends 14 pts higher at 50,637

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels following the market’s sharp recovery over the past few sessions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 14.37 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 10.75 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,208.45 and inched closer to all-time record highs seen in February.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Infosys and TCS.





On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC were among the laggards. “While BFSIs witnessed some profit-booking after sharp recovery recorded in last couple of trading days, others traded positively,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.



