Nifty has strong resistance between 11,300 and 11,400: HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Britannia, IOL Chemicals
Stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer
11,300 key level for Nifty ahead of F&O expiry: CapitalVia Global Research
Stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy SBI Life, Wipro
Strong support exists for Nifty at 10,900: CapitalVia Global Research
-
Nifty outlook
Nifty recovered more than 500 points in last three sessions. Nifty has now reached very crucial resistance which is derived from the Fibonacci retracement of the entire downswing seen from 11,794 to 10,790. If Nifty were to negate the downtrend, it has to form higher bottom followed by higher top. So, still there is a lot of uncertainty and clear trend is not visible on the charts. As of now the level of 11,100 is expected to provide support to the Nifty. The range of 11,300-11,400 is likely to act as a resistance for Nifty.
Stock recommendations:
Buy Kajaria Ceramic (Rs 549.75): | Target: Rs. 590 | Stop-loss: Rs 525
The stock has given a flag pattern breakout on the daily chart. Volumes have gone up significantly along with the price rise. It has been forming higher top and higher bottom. The stock is showing a resilient move at the time when markets were falling in the recent past.
Buy Ipca Lab (Rs 2,172): | Target Rs. 2,325 | Stop-loss Rs 2,080
The stock's primary trend has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. It is trading above all important moving averages. Momentum indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the recent uptrend. The stock has resumed its uptrend with higher volumes after consolidating for some sessions.
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU