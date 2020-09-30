Nifty has strong resistance between 11,300 and 11,400: HDFC Securities

Nifty outlook

Nifty recovered more than 500 points in last three sessions. Nifty has now reached very crucial resistance which is derived from the Fibonacci retracement of the entire downswing seen from 11,794 to 10,790. If Nifty were to negate the downtrend, it has to form higher bottom followed by higher top. So, still there is a lot of uncertainty and clear trend is not visible on the charts. As of now the level of 11,100 is expected to provide support to the Nifty. The range of 11,300-11,400 is likely to act as a resistance for Nifty.

Stock recommendations:

Buy Kajaria Ceramic (Rs 549.75): | Target: Rs. 590 | Stop-loss: Rs 525

The stock has given a flag pattern breakout on the daily chart. Volumes have gone up significantly along with the price rise. It has been forming higher top and higher bottom. The stock is showing a resilient move at the time when were falling in the recent past.

Buy Ipca Lab (Rs 2,172): | Target Rs. 2,325 | Stop-loss Rs 2,080

The stock's primary trend has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. It is trading above all important moving averages. Momentum indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the recent uptrend. The stock has resumed its uptrend with higher volumes after consolidating for some sessions.

