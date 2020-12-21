Nifty is trading in highly overbought zone, avoid fresh long: Sameet Chavan

-
ALSO READ
Charts show bulls are making a strong comeback: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
Nifty view and stock picks by Anand Rathi: Buy Tata Consumer, Sell Escorts
Nifty outlook and stock pick by HDFC Sec: Buy UltraTech Cement, Sanofi
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy FDC, Cyient
-
Nifty started the previous week tad below 13,600 and consolidated in a narrow range for the initial couple of sessions. However, positive global market sentiments, later, provided an impetus to the ongoing rally and the index continued it uptrend for the rest of the week to clock new records and ended above 13,750 on Friday.
The bulls seem to be reluctant to give up and hence, we have seen intra-day dips getting bought into throughout the week. Nifty is trading near all-time high and although there's no limit on the upside, reciprocal retracements usually indicates where the markets could resist in such a trend. If we observe positional charts and take retracements of the previous corrections, then 127 per cent retracement of the previous correction from 12,430 to 7,511 comes around 13,770 and that is where Nifty is placed right now. On the other hand, the RSI-smoothened oscillator is trading at level above 95 on the daily chart which is a highly overbought zone.
The banking index, which has resumed its rally and has outperformed in the last couple of months, has now been facing resistance around the 31,000-mark. As far as Nifty levels are concerned, 13,770-13,800 is the immediate resistance as per the retracement theory mentioned above. If the index moves beyond this range, then it would eye the 14,000-mark for the first time ever. On the flipside, 13,650 is the immediate support which, if breached, could result in some profit booking and drag the index towards 13,500-13,470.
Stock recommendations:
LUPIN
View – Bullish
Last Close – Rs. 972.10
Post the recent corrective phase, the prices have formed a support base near its '200 DMA'. In the last one month, the stock has formed a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' structure which indicates a resumption of the uptrend. The momentum oscillators are in positive zone indicating positive structure. The overall 'Nifty Pharma' index too looks positive on the charts and thus, we believe this stock could rally higher in the near term. Hence, we recommend to buy the stock for a target of Rs 1,020 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 945.
BEL
View – Bullish
Last Close – Rs 121.25
This stock has recently seen an upmove supported by good volumes. On the weekly charts, prices have given a breakout from a 'Cup and Handle' pattern which is a bullish pattern. The long term chart structure too looks positive and hence, we recommend to buy the stock for a target of Rs 133 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 115.
===============================
Disclaimer: Sameet Chavan is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking. The analyst may have positions in one or more stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU