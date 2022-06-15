Nifty may turn bullish once it crosses 15,858, says Vinay Rajani

-
Nifty View
The Nifty fell for the third consecutive session, to close at 15,732 on Tuesday. From a high of 16,793, made on June 03, the Nifty has registered a fall of more than 1,100 points in the following trading sessions.
On June 14, the Nifty and the Bank Nifty both ended the session with an “Inverted Hammer” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The bullish implication of this candlestick pattern would be confirmed once we see Nifty surpassing 15,858.
Above 15,858, traders can initiate longs for the target of 16,150, keeping a stop loss at 16,700.
Birla Soft
BUY
Target: Rs 377
Stop Loss: Rs 333
Last Close: Rs 348.65
The stock price has formed a bullish “Piercing line” candlestick pattern on the Daily chart. The RSI oscillator has been rising with a positive divergence on the daily chart.
The Stock can be accumulated between CMP and Rs 339, for a target of Rs 377, keeping a stop loss at Rs 333.
ABB India
BUY
Target: Rs 2,660
Stop Loss: Rs 2,170
Last Close: Rs 2,317
In May 2022, the stock broke out from the “Flag” pattern on the monthly chart. The stock is placed above its 50 and 200 day averages, which indicates a bullish trend for the medium to long term.
Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current up move. The Capital Goods sector has been showing strength in the recent weakness seen in the market.
The stock can be accumulated between CMP and Rs 2,260, for a target of Rs 2,660, keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,170.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
