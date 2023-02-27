JUST IN
Business Standard
Nifty Midcap index dips below 200-DMA; remain on sidelines, analysts advise

The breach of a critical level after a period of nearly 10 months reflects a shift in sentiment. The overall trend remains bearish as the index is making lower top, lower bottom on the technical chart

Nifty Midcap 100 | mid cap stocks | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar & Puneet Wadhwa  |  Mumbai and Delhi 

Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations
Nifty midcap breaks key level

The Nifty Mid-cap index closed below the 200-day moving average (DMA) on Friday for the first time since April 2022 and continued to slide in trade on Monday. The index hit an intra-day low of 29,631 levels on Monday and skidded around 1.2 per cent as compared to 0.7 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index during the day.

Read our full coverage on Nifty Midcap 100

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:08 IST

