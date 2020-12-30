Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Cipla surges 5% on USFDA approval for dimethyl fumarate DR capsules
Cipla rallies 5% after settling litigation with Bristol Myers in US
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
Nifty could face resistance at 11,000 level: Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia
-
Nifty Outlook
Nifty rose for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to close at new record highs of 13,928. Previous top of 13,772 is expected to interchange its role from resistance to support now. Upside target for Nifty is seen at 14,300 odd levels, which happens to be the 138.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the downswing seen from 12,430 to 7,511.
Buy ICICI General Insurance (Rs 1,513): | Target: Rs. 1590 | Stop-loss: Rs 1450
The stock price has broken out from the bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart with a jump in volumes. After four weeks of consolidation, the stock has resumed its primary uptrend. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength.
Buy Cipla (Rs 825): | Target: Rs. 870 | Stop-loss: Rs 800
The stock price has broken out from the last five month’s narrow consolidation. Recently, the stock registered a new all-time high at Rs 839 with rise in volumes. Short term moving averages are trading above medium to long term moving averages, indicating a bullish trend on all time frames.
=================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU