Nifty outlook and stock pick by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research

-
ALSO READ
Nifty view & stock picks by CapitalVia: Buy Federal Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks advances 5%, hits a fresh record high
11,250 crucial for Nifty to negate bearish set-up: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec
Nifty is headed towards 10,900, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Jubilant FoodWorks rebounds from day's low, hit record high post Q1 results
-
Market trade higher ahead of weekly expiry, Nifty likely to face resistance at 12,000
Market traded with strength through-out the day amidst mixed global cues after SC adjourned hearing on moratorium case. Nifty defended its key support placed at 11,800 and managed to close at 11,971 adding 36.50 points. Banking and reality sector traded with positive sentiments whereas technology, pharma and auto sector closed in the red mark with marginal loss. Nifty bank closed at 23,874.70, adding 382.50 points from the previous day's closing.
As per weekly option data, handful of put writing on lower strikes ranging from 11,700 to 11,900 is witnessed which shows Nifty would face firm support in sub-11,800 zone.11,800 will act as support as maximum put OI is placed here. We can witness short-covering move along with addition of fresh position only if nifty breaches 12,000. Therefore, traders should try to create long position keeping close eye on 11,800.
We can see a big momentum in following stocks:
Buy Jubilant Food works Limited (Above Rs 2,326)
Target: Rs 2,415
Stop loss: Rs 2,260
The stock is forming a reversal pattern on daily charts. Breakout from the level of 2,326 would lead stock to witness more upward movement. It is also witnessing bounce from the important 40-DEMA. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 2,326 for the target of Rs 2,415, keeping a stop loss at Rs 2,260 on closing basis.
============================
Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU