Nifty outlook and stock recommendations by CapitalVia Global Research

traded with volatility on Wednesday, but failed to climb the psychological 10,000-level. Nifty closed below 10,000 which might act as stiff resistance ahead of weekly expiry. Nifty managed to close at 9,881.15, down 32.45 points from previous day close. Media, auto and reality stocks closed on a positive note, but financial services and metal stocks closed in the red zone. Nifty bank closed at 20,201.80, slashing 94.90 points from the previous day’s closing.



As per weekly option data, handful of put writing on higher strikes ranging from 9,700 to 9,900 is seen, which shows Nifty might witness support in subzone of 9,800, which might also act as support as maximum put OI is placed here after 9,700. But Nifty likely to face stiff resistance at 10,000 as maximum call OI is placed here. We might witness strength only if Nifty breaks level of 10,000. Therefore, traders should try to create short position keeping close eye on 10,000, as it might act as a resistance for this weekly expiry.



We can see a big momentum in following stocks:



Buy: Limited (Above Rs 3,445)



Target: Rs 3,620



Stop loss: Rs 3,355



The stock has taken support at its key moving average and has formed a rounding pattern. More thrust might be witnessed if the stock somehow breaks the level of 3,444. Besides, the stock is witnessing resistance break out which might lead to more upward movement. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock above Rs 3,445, for the target of Rs 3,620, keeping a stop loss at Rs 3,355 on closing basis.



Buy: Limited (Above Rs 1,070)



Target: Rs 1,220



Stop loss: Rs 1,010



The stock has made bullish “Marubozu candlestick” in daily charts and has bounced from its important moving average. Further stock is witnessing resistance breakout from 1070, which might lead the stock to witness more upward movement. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 1,070, for the target of Rs 1,220, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,010 on closing basis.



===================================

Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above.