-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
-
NIFTY VIEW
Nifty has witnessed a short correction after retesting the peak level of 11,760 and currently, a higher bottom formation pattern is indicated with support taken at 11,560, to signify further upside move in the coming days. A similar view exists for Bank Nifty also, which has 29,600 as an important support level. However, the support for the week would be seen at 38,280/11,480 levels for Sensex and Nifty, respectively, while the resistance would be at 39,580/11,900 levels. Bank Nifty would have a range of 29,500-30,800.
BUY EXIDE INDUSTRIES
CMP: Rs 218.75
TARGET: Rs 240
STOP LOSS: Rs 208
The stock has made a higher bottom formation on the daily chart to signify strength and is on the verge of a breakout above the 50-DMA to improve the bias and with also the relative strength index (RSI) indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy, the chart looks attractive for a further upward movement. With good volume participation picking up, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 240 keeping a stop loss of Rs 208.
BUY EICHER MOTORS
CMP: Rs 20,980.30
TARGET: Rs 22,500
STOP LOSS: Rs 20,000
The stock has maintained a good base near Rs 20,000 levels and currently has moved past the significant 50-DMA to indicate strong bias and has the potential to rise further for upward targets in the coming days. The RSI has indicated trend reversal to signal a buy and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 22,500 keeping a stop loss of Rs 20,000.
============================
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU