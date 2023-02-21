JUST IN
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low

Barring Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which is anticipated to rally up to 10 per cent; other stocks indicate weak bias, as per technical charts

Topics
Fosun Pharmaceutical | Cipla | biocon stock

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

A large drug firm has 12-15 therapy divisions, and if each launches a few drugs, the company brings to the market 30-50 brands a year.
Biocon shares slipped to a new 52-week low on Tuesday

Nifty Pharm index broke a 7-month low, post two of its constituents disappoint specification of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Shares of Cipla plunged towards its 52-week low of Rs 883.75 after the drug regulator issued eight observations to its Pithampur-based manufacturing unit.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 11:41 IST

