JUST IN
Blue Dart hits new high; rallies 14% in a week on 10% price hike decision
Analysts bullish on hospitals on expansion plans, recovery in non-Covid biz
Sensex jumps over 1,200 points: Top 4 factors behind Tuesday's bull run
Easy Trip Planners surges 8% on bonus issue, stock split plan
Review, GMP, valuations: Should you subscribe to Electronics Mart IPO?
'Offer for sale' mechanism to get mega boost as Sebi relaxes norms
Liberty Shoes hits multi-yr high on strong outlook; stock up 104% in 1-mnth
M&M Finance soars 10% as asset quality improves in September quarter
September's credit wipeout foretells even more pain in for US investors
Credit Suisse plummets 12%, options worsen as market mayhem takes toll
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Blue Dart hits new high; rallies 14% in a week on 10% price hike decision
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty Pharma index conquers 200-DMA; Cipla, Granules can soar up to 15%

The Pharma index has outperformed the overall market in the recent trading sessions; sustenance above the 200-DMA is likely to trigger further gains for the index.

Topics
Sun Pharma | Nifty Pharma | Cipla

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

India inc, capital, returns, stocks, BSE, market, bull, earnings, growth
Pharma Index

The Nifty Pharma index leaped over the 200-day moving average (DMA) on Monday for the first-time since April this year. The inability to carry forward the buying momentum in April, had led the Pharma index decline to hit a fresh 52-week low at 11,726 in June 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sun Pharma

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.