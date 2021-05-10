Nifty Pharma index hits all-time high; Sun Pharma scales 4-year high

Shares of pharmaceutical companies were on a roll at the bourses on Monday, with the index hitting an all-time high of 14,172, after rising 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the back of strong rally in stocks like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Divis Laboratories, Lupin and Dr Reddys Laboratories. The pharma index surpassed its previous high of 14,020.70, touched in intra-day trade on April 7, 2015.

Since April, the index has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, against 1.7 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index. In the past one month, the market values of Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and have appreciated between 10 per cent and 21 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark index was up less than 1 per cent in that the period.

Indian Pharma Market (IPM) sales for April 2021 showed an unprecedented 51.5 per cent growth year on year (YoY). Adjusting for the low base effect and excess Covid sales, April YoY growth is at 17.7 per cent, still very strong, analysts at Jefferies said in pharma sector report.

There is likely a component of stocking up as many states entered lockdowns during April. May is expected to show similar trends. However, we remain concerned about FY22 growth as Covid delays normalization. The brokerage firm further said, since May also has a low base effect and Covid related sales continue to be strong, May is likely to show strong growth but growth should normalise thereafter. We are also concerned that a surging Covid will discourage patients from delaying doctor visits which may impact overall FY22 growth, the report said.

In April’21, (181 per cent YoY), Cipla (73.5 per cent), and Alkem Laboratories (63.7 per cent) delivered robust growth. Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals also showed better traction, albeit lower than the industry in April 2021, Motial Oswal Securities said in healthcare sector update.

Among individual stocks, hit a four-year high of Rs 702.50, up 3.3 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade today. The stock was trading at its highest level since April 2017.

For the January-March quarter (Q4FY21), ICICI Securities expects Sun Pharma’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins are likely to improve 635 basis points (bps) YoY to 23 per cent mainly due to marketing, travel expenses and a better product mix.

Revenues are likely to grow 7 per cent YoY to Rs 8,760 crore led by 10 per cent growth in domestic and 12 per cent growth in both RoW and Emerging US is expected to grow around 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,773 crore amid continued traction in speciality portfolio. . Adjusted net profit is expected to grow 120.2 per cent to Rs 1,455 crore, the brokerage firm said in result preview.

“Taro revenue is expected to be flat quarter on quarter (QoQ). Ex-Taro, US revenue should grow by US$7mn, primarily driven by recovery in specialty molecules such as Ilumya and Cequa. India business growth is expected to decelerate to 6 per cent YoY in Q4 vs. 9.4 per cent YoY growth in Q3. Sequential EBITDA margin compression should be driven the increase in other expenses,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in pharmaceuticals sector update.