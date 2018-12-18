Nifty, Sensex get Sebi's approval to launch weekly options on indices

Sebi has permitted the NSE and BSE to launch weekly options on their respective Nifty and Sensex indices.

Such contracts expire on Thursday of every week. Monthly options on Nifty are the biggest volume generator in the futures and options (F&O) segment. NSE currently offers weekly options on Bank Nifty and USD-INR currency pair. The exchange has not yet announced when the weekly option on Nifty, its flagship index, will be available for trading. The exchange doesn’t plan to launch weekly futures in the near-term.

The BSE, meanwhile, has said Sensex weekly futures as well as options will be available for trading from Friday.