Nifty, Sensex set for 10% rally? Tech charts suggest so

The current market scenario indicates that soon benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE will witness crossover of three (in a closer distance) - 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA and 200-DMA on the daily chart. The same scenario has been witnessed four times in the entire history of both the indices. The said convergence indicates a strong rally of around 10 per cent as per the table mentioned below.

50 Approximate date Closing level High Date % change 14-Aug-12 5240 6111 29-Jan-13 14.25 5-Aug-13 5542 5118 28-Aug-13 -8.28 3-Nov-13 6317 9119 4-Mar-15 30.73 21-Feb-17 8907 11760 28-Aug-18 24.26

BSE Sensex Approximate date Closing level High Date % change 3-Aug-12 17179 20203 29-Jan-13 14.97 16-Aug-13 18598 17448 28-Aug-13 -6.59 22-Oct-13 20864 30024 4-Mar-15 30.51 22-Feb-17 28864 38989 29-Aug-18 25.97

This type of movement helps traders and investors gauge the rising / falling trend with certain clarity. The have strong relevance in trading as it helps to restrict losses, build a view on the market and stay patient to gain greater returns.

50: The index faces stiff resistance of 100-DMA, currently located at 10,860 as per the chart. The Nifty50 has reversed thrice in last one month from the said average. However, on the other end, 50-DMA supports the reversal with buying emerging at 10,600 and leading up to 10,650 level. The 200-DMA is acting as mid-average between the other two averages. At the current level of 10,775, all the three averages - 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA are on the verge of making positive/golden crossover signaling a strong upside rally, chart suggests. CLICK HERE TO VIEW CHART

BSE Sensex: The index has crossed the resistance of 100-DMA recently; however, it failed to hold the follow-up buying. It is currently trading around 35,940 level, a little below its 100-DMA of 36,010 but the 50-DMA acts as the support level, which is rising above 35,400 level every new session. The 200-DMA is located at 35,730, its immediate support level. Soon, these averages will converge to highlight the bullishness in the index, chart suggests.