Nifty, Sensex set for 10% rally? Tech charts suggest so

The current market scenario indicates that soon benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex will witness crossover of three moving averages (in a closer distance) - 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA and 200-DMA on the daily chart. The same scenario has been witnessed four times in the entire history of both the indices. The said convergence indicates a strong rally of around 10 per cent as per the table mentioned below.
|Nifty 50
|Approximate date
|Closing level
|High
|Date
|% change
|14-Aug-12
|5240
|6111
|29-Jan-13
|14.25
|5-Aug-13
|5542
|5118
|28-Aug-13
|-8.28
|3-Nov-13
|6317
|9119
|4-Mar-15
|30.73
|21-Feb-17
|8907
|11760
|28-Aug-18
|24.26
|BSE Sensex
|Approximate date
|Closing level
|High
|Date
|% change
|3-Aug-12
|17179
|20203
|29-Jan-13
|14.97
|16-Aug-13
|18598
|17448
|28-Aug-13
|-6.59
|22-Oct-13
|20864
|30024
|4-Mar-15
|30.51
|22-Feb-17
|28864
|38989
|29-Aug-18
|25.97
This type of movement helps traders and investors gauge the rising / falling trend with certain clarity. The moving averages have strong relevance in trading as it helps to restrict losses, build a view on the market and stay patient to gain greater returns.
Nifty 50: The index faces stiff resistance of 100-DMA, currently located at 10,860 as per the chart. The Nifty50 has reversed thrice in last one month from the said average. However, on the other end, 50-DMA supports the reversal with buying emerging at 10,600 and leading up to 10,650 level. The 200-DMA is acting as mid-average between the other two averages. At the current level of 10,775, all the three averages - 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA are on the verge of making positive/golden crossover signaling a strong upside rally, chart suggests. CLICK HERE TO VIEW CHART
BSE Sensex: The index has crossed the resistance of 100-DMA recently; however, it failed to hold the follow-up buying. It is currently trading around 35,940 level, a little below its 100-DMA of 36,010 but the 50-DMA acts as the support level, which is rising above 35,400 level every new session. The 200-DMA is located at 35,730, its immediate support level. Soon, these averages will converge to highlight the bullishness in the index, chart suggests.
