NIIT surges 41% in one week on strong Q2 results

-
ALSO READ
NIIT, Aptech surge over 10% on heavy volumes, hit multi-year highs
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
NIIT hits over 13-year high on healthy March quarter results
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB
-
Shares of NIIT hit a multiyear high of Rs 431.15 after they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In the past one week, the stock of the information technology (IT) training services company has zoomed 41 per cent after it reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.20 per cent during the same period. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 507 on January 4, 2000.
Trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 3.3 million equity shares having changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till 11:28 am.
For Q2FY22, NIIT had reported a more-than-double or 101 per cent year on year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.4 crore on the back of strong operational performance. Revenue grew 44 per cent YoY at Rs 314 crore while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (ebitda) margins improved 780 basis points at 23.5 per cent.
The company's corporate learning group (CLG) posted revenue growth of 40 per cent YoY and Ebitda margin of 29 per cent. CLG singed 6 new MTS contracts, highest addition in a quarter. NIIT said it ends the quarter with 63 MTS customers and revenue visibility at $294 million.
The company acquired majority stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited, a leading provider of training programs on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals, specifically addressing the needs of Global System Integrators and Capability Centers of large multinational companies. The transaction was closed on October 1, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU