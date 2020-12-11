NMDC gains 5% on higher iron ore prices; stock surges 24% in a month

-
ALSO READ
NMDC jumps 10% after Q1 result; net profit declines 55% due to lockdown
NMDC stock declines 10%; ICICI Securities downgrades it to "Reduce"
Iron ore dispatches disrupted in key NMDC mines after state govt order
NMDC board okays demerger of three-mn-tonne Chhattisgarh steel plant
Jump in ore prices eases NMDC's woes; shares rebound by 16%
-
According to a Bloomberg report, futures in Singapore have surged almost 70 per cent this year, hitting their highest since trading started in 2013, as China’s stimulus-led rebound fuels steel output and consumption. The rally received an added boost from Vale SA’s cut to annual production guidance last week, while the first quarter is likely to bring elevated risks of weather disruptions for southern hemisphere producers. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
In the past month, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 24 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
NMDC is the largest merchant miner in India. The rally in global iron ore prices augurs well for NMDC as it provides the domestic iron ore major likely room to increase its prices further, thereby auguring well for the company, ICICI Securities said in a note.
“NMDC’s volume outlook has strengthened further with the resumption of Donimalai mine expected by December-end. Strong volume trend (sales of 3.3mt in Nov’20, up 18 per cent YoY), coupled with strong iron ore pricing (hike of Rs 500/t in Dec-20), should drive near-term earnings. Resumption of the Donimalai mine should drive 11 per cent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth in FY22E on the back of a 18 per cent volume growth,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in stock update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU