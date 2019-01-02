NMDC, Jet Airways and Coal India among top stocks to track today

Taking cues from US stock futures, Asian stocks were trading higher in the early trade. At 08:41 am, the NIfty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, traded 3 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 10,925.50.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus today -

NMDC: State-controlled mineral producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) said it would consider share buyback on January 8.

Coal India: Coal India (CIL) said its output rose 7.4 per cent to 412.42 million tonne (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The state-run company had recorded production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18, said a PTI report.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways has failed to repay its lenders amid ongoing cash crunch and financial stress. The company said on the exchanges that it has missed payment of interest and principal installment due on December 31, 2018 to a consortium of Indian banks led by India’s largest lender State Bank of India due to “temporary cashflow mismatch.”

Glenmark Pharma: In a BSE filing, Glenmark Pharma said that the transfer of the company's API business to Glenmark Life Sciences, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been completed on December 31, 2018.

Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation of India announced that Powergrid Jabalpur Transmission, a 100 per cent wholly- owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, secured though Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), has successfully commissioned the project.





Bank of Maharashtra: The lender announced that its board will meet on January 4 to consider the proposal of raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 4,498 crore by way of preferential allotment of shares to Government of India (GOI) subject to necessary approvals/ permissions.

Tata Motors: The trend of muted consumer sentiments continued in December 2018, impacting the sales performance of Tata Motors commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market, which dropped by 8 per cent at 50,440 units as against 54,627. In December 2018, liquidity crisis in the industry, higher interest rates and rising fuel costs continued to impact the commercial vehicle sales, with M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) and I&LCV (intermediate and light commercial vehicles) segment witnessing a decline while the passenger vehicle business bounced back.

MOIL: The coompany announced that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices Manganese Ore, the company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore, effective from 1 January 2019, Capital Market reported.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announced the commencement of commercial production from Gadepan-III plant with effect from 1 January 2019.