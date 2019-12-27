No advice sans risk-profile of the client, Sebi to investment advisers

The newly-created class of intermediaries - registered investment advisers (RIAs) - will now have to adhere to more stringent norms following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) recent circular on Friday.

With the view of protecting investor interests, Sebi said that it had come to its notice that RIAs were giving advice on a free trial basis without considering the risk profile of the client.

"Investment advice can be given after completing risk profiling of the client and ensuring suitability of the product ... Hence, IAs shall not provide free trial for any products/services to prospective clients," the regulator said.

Besides risk-profiling on various criteria such age, income, securities market experience, the IAs will also need to require consent of the client on the completed risk-profile through email or a physical document.

The regulator also laid down directions on how an IA should accept payments from the investors.

"IAs shall not accept part payments (where some part of the fee is paid in advance) for any product or service," the regulator said.

"It is observed that investment advisers are receiving advisory fee in the form of cash deposit in their bank accounts or through payment gateways which does not provide proper audit trail of fees received from the clients," Sebi pointed out.

Earlier, Sebi had received complaints from clients of IAs charging exorbitant fees and clients given false return expectations.

With the view to ensuring transparency, the market watchdog said that IAs shall not accept cash deposits. They can accept fees by account payee crossed cheques or demand draft or by way of direct credit into the bank account through the following modes -- NEFT, RTGS, IMPS or UPI.

Also, to make sure that the investors are well-informed before taking services of an IA, the regulator wants the advisers to display the investor complaints against them and also point out how many of these are still pending and how many resolved.

The new norms will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Sebi formed the Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) regulations in 2013, with the few to create fee-based intermediaries, whose revenues are purely linked to advisory services.