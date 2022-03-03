No immediate benefit for India, other EMs from Russia's MSCI, FTSE deletion

-
ALSO READ
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Yield spread signals more surge in India bond rates, say analysts
Will the RBI policy calm bond markets? Here's what analysts think
So which James Bond do you like the best?
-
Global index providers MSCI and FTSE have both removed Russia from their indices. Typically, such a move would have redirected flows from Russia to other countries, including India. In this instance, other markets will not see any inflows as fund managers will not be able to sell their Russia assets immediately due to various curbs.
However, Indian and other emerging markets (EMs) will see greater incremental flows from passive funds tracking indices such as the MSCI EM.
IIFL expects India’s weightage in the MSCI EM index to increase by 30-35 basis points (bps) on account of Russia’s removal. Edelweiss expects an increase of about 15-20 bps.
MSCI has said it will reclassify Russia from EM to standalone market with effect from March 9. The move follows feedback from market participants amid deterioration in Russia’s market accessibility due to factors such as ban on sale of securities, market shutdown in Russia and extreme volatility in the ruble.
Meanwhile, FTSE too has announced the deletion of Russia from all FTSE Russell Equity Indices. A similar announcement from S&P Dow Jones too is expected soon.
“There will be ZERO flows to any markets in the next few days from the MSCI and FTSE deletions. Since funds (passive and active) cannot sell any Russian stocks, nor can they exchange Rubles for US$, they will not have the cash to buy stocks in any other country. Nor do they need to for now since all the Russia listed stocks will be deleted at a price of zero,” said analyst Brian Freitas, who publishes on Smartkarma in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU