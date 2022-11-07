JUST IN
Sensex revisits 61K amid upbeat global cues; bank, auto stocks spurt
Business Standard

Nodal central counterparty seen as a solution to ESMA-RBI tussle

Indian, EU authorities trying to resolve the issue: Officials

Shrimi Choudhary & Samie Modak  |  New Delhi 

ESMA-RBI tussle
ESMA and RBI are at loggerheads now as the EU regulator wants to put additional conditions

A nodal central counterparty (CCP) could be a solution to the stalemate between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the financial markets regulator for the European Union (EU).

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 23:20 IST

