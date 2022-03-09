Norway's sovereign wealth fund puts Adani Ports on its watch list

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group forms new subsidiary to set up data centre in Mumbai
Adani Green's profit jumps six fold to Rs 100 cr in Q2FY22
Bulls favour Adani Group despite mkt weakness; stocks can rally up to 17%
TMS, Ep 19: Delayed IPOs, Adani vs Ambani, markets, and Nobel Prize
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
-
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has put Canada's Bombardier, India’s Adani Ports and South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis on its watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, which invests the state’s revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament.
Norges Bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Monday that Bombardier was placed on the list due to “the unacceptable risk that the company contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption”.
The fund has a 1.2 per cent stake in the Canadian company, according to Refinitiv data. Investigations into the business-jet maker have revealed the company or its subsidiaries can be linked to allegations or suspicions of corruption in six countries over more than ten years, the fund's council on ethics has said. All the cases relate to bribes or suspicious transactions amounting to more than $100 million to win contracts for Bombardier’s subsidiaries, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU