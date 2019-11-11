Novelis' strong Q2 performance saves the day for parent Hindalco

Hindalco’s domestic operations reported stable volumes during the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2), but its profitability was bound to feel the heat of declining base metal prices. On a consolidated basis though, the steady showing of its US arm, Novelis, saved the day for Hindalco.

Novelis’ operating profit (about two-third of overall) grew by 5.8 per cent and provided some cushion to the consolidated operating profit, which fell by only 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2. The trend may continue in the near term. In the domestic aluminium segment, ...