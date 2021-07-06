NSE clarifies on Nifty Futures 'freak trade', seeks explanation from broker

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday clarified on the 'freak trade' that occurred on Monday, which skyrocketed the price of Nifty Futures' contract to 16,546.
"We would like to clarify that on July 5, 2021 at the time of market opening, a trading member’s dealer placed a manual buy order for Nifty Near Month Futures in the first few seconds upon opening of the market at a price which was significantly higher than prevailing price in the market. Since the order was within the operating range, the order matched with existing sell orders in the order book and two trades got executed at a price within the trade execution range," NSE said in a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, NSE has sought an explanation from the broker as to why it placed orders at a price much higher than prevailing price, which has misled the market.
The number of trades placed at 16,500 levels couldn't be ascertained. Sources said more than one broker was involved in placing the buy order at the higher levels.
The Nifty Futures contract on Monday settled at 15,858 and on Tuesday it ended at 15,837, while the Nifty spot price last closed at 15,818.25.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU