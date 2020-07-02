NSE removes Vedanta from its indices ahead of possible delisting

Anil Agarwal-led has been removed from all indices complied by the ahead of its possible

The company is also part of the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock will be replaced by with effect from July 31. It will be replaced by in the Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 indices.

NSE’s index maintenance committee “has decided to replace from various indices on account of proposed voluntary The changes shall become effective from July 31,” the exchange said in a release.

Last week, obtained shareholders’ approval to delist. The company will soon launch the reserve book building process to delist.