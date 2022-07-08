NSE former brass intercepted calls board members, key staff, allege sources

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE)’s former brass had allegedly intercepted phone calls of hundreds of employees, including and key managerial personnel between 2009 and 2017, in collusion with a private firm, iSec Securities, according to the people privy to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s fresh probe.

iSec Securities is an audit company incorporated by former commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The so-called audit firm was allegedly entered an agreement with the NSE’s Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain to provide transcripts of all incoming and outgoing calls of key such as chief financial officer, business development and regulatory officer during the period. In return, the iSec was allegedly paid Rs 4.45 crore by them.

The federal agency has filed a fresh criminal case against Ramakrishna, Narain, Pandey and others and named them as accused. The new case was registered based on instructions of the (MHA). The accused will be soon called for questioning in the matter, sources indicated.

iSec Securities was taken on board for conducting ‘periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities' at NSE, a official said.

The agency has alleged that under the guise of this study, top officials had issued a work order to iSec for intercepting the phone calls of its by installing machines at NSE's office.

“This is in contravention of the provisions under Indian Telegraph Act. No permission for this activity was taken from the competent authority. Neither was any consent taken from the of the bourse," official cited above said.

Following the fresh revelation, the federal agency carried out an extensive search operation on Friday, covering 18 locations including the residences of Pandey, Ramakrishna and Narain in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kota and Chandigarh.

Ramakrishna quit as chief operating officer in December 2016. Narain stepped down as chairman and board member in June 2017.

Notably, Ramkrishna and Narain were already being probed by the in the co-location case where some brokers, in connivance with some officials of NSE, allegedly got unfair access to the bourse and booked huge profits.

CBI, which had initiated the investigation in 2018, had arrested Ramkrishna and its former group operating officer Anand Subramanian, and filed a chargesheet in the matter a few months ago.

Earlier this week, Pandey had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the co-location case.

I Sec securities under scanner

iSec Securities was incorporated in 2001 by Pandey, who retired as commissioner on June 30. During that time he was not in the IPS service. Later in 2006, he quit the directorship of the firm and named his mother and son directors. The company was doing a security audit of the and brokers involved in the co-location matters. Sources say the firm never detected the breaches in the system. It had conducted Security audits at NSE between 2010 and 2015 when the co-location scam surfaced and the probe had started.