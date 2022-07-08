NSE former brass intercepted calls board members, key staff, allege sources

-
ALSO READ
FCRA violations: MHA officials, NGOs under lens as CBI conducts searches
CBI questions former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in 'co-location' case
Co-location case: CBI files charge sheet against Ramkrishna, Subramanian
CBI credibility has come under public scrutiny: CJI N V Ramana
Not by autonomy alone
-
The National Stock Exchange's (NSE)’s former brass had allegedly intercepted phone calls of hundreds of employees, including board members and key managerial personnel between 2009 and 2017, in collusion with a private firm, iSec Securities, according to the people privy to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s fresh probe.
iSec Securities is an audit company incorporated by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
The so-called audit firm was allegedly entered an agreement with the NSE’s Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain to provide transcripts of all incoming and outgoing calls of key employees such as chief financial officer, business development and regulatory officer during the period. In return, the iSec was allegedly paid Rs 4.45 crore by them.
The federal agency has filed a fresh criminal case against Ramakrishna, Narain, Pandey and others and named them as accused. The new case was registered based on instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The accused will be soon called for questioning in the matter, sources indicated.
iSec Securities was taken on board for conducting ‘periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities' at NSE, a CBI official said.
The agency has alleged that under the guise of this study, top NSE officials had issued a work order to iSec for intercepting the phone calls of its employees by installing machines at NSE's office.
“This is in contravention of the provisions under Indian Telegraph Act. No permission for this activity was taken from the competent authority. Neither was any consent taken from the employees of the bourse," official cited above said.
Following the fresh revelation, the federal agency carried out an extensive search operation on Friday, covering 18 locations including the residences of Pandey, Ramakrishna and Narain in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kota and Chandigarh.
Ramakrishna quit as chief operating officer in December 2016. Narain stepped down as chairman and board member in June 2017.
Notably, Ramkrishna and Narain were already being probed by the CBI in the co-location case where some brokers, in connivance with some officials of NSE, allegedly got unfair access to the bourse and booked huge profits.
CBI, which had initiated the investigation in 2018, had arrested Ramkrishna and its former group operating officer Anand Subramanian, and filed a chargesheet in the matter a few months ago.
Earlier this week, Pandey had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the co-location case.
I Sec securities under scanner
iSec Securities was incorporated in 2001 by Pandey, who retired as Mumbai police commissioner on June 30. During that time he was not in the IPS service. Later in 2006, he quit the directorship of the firm and named his mother and son directors. The company was doing a security audit of the NSE and brokers involved in the co-location matters. Sources say the firm never detected the breaches in the NSE system. It had conducted Security audits at NSE between 2010 and 2015 when the co-location scam surfaced and the probe had started.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU