NSE tightens trading margins for derivatives segment under new framework

-
ALSO READ
NSE-SGX's Gift City foray unlikely soon
NSE seeks higher number of stocks in derivatives segment to boost market
Sebi, exchanges in a huddle after sharp slide in stock prices of companies
Derivatives strategies: Good support for Nifty at around 10,600
BSE's expansion, NSE's foray give a fillip to agri futures market
-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday increased trading margins for the derivatives segment.
“In a joint meeting of exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, it has been decided that the markets should be altered at different levels of MWPL,” the NSE said in a circular.
MWPL refers to ‘market wide position limit’.
Under the new framework, derivatives market participants will have to provide margins 300 per cent higher than the normal applicable amount, if the MWPL for a security is high.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU