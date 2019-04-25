JUST IN
Crude price seen moderating despite end of US waiver on Iran oil imports
Business Standard

NSE tightens trading margins for derivatives segment under new framework

Under the new framework, derivatives market participants will have to provide margins 300% higher than the normal applicable amount, if the MWPL for a security is high

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: New logo of National Stock Exchange (NSE) displayed outside the headquarter, in Mumbai on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Photo: PTI

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday increased trading margins for the derivatives segment.

“In a joint meeting of exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, it has been decided that the markets should be altered at different levels of MWPL,” the NSE said in a circular.

MWPL refers to ‘market wide position limit’.

Under the new framework, derivatives market participants will have to provide margins 300 per cent higher than the normal applicable amount, if the MWPL for a security is high.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 01:09 IST

