Oil, dollar continue to be key headwinds for market: Malay Sameer

Oil and the dollar continue to be key headwinds for the market, says Malay Sameer, managing director (institutional equities) of IndiaNivesh Securities. He tells Samie Modak that while a fall in the two has provided the much-needed relief to the market, the situation could turn grim if oil prices rise again.

Edited excerpts: The benchmark indices are down 15 per cent from their peaks. Do you think the correction is overdone or is there a risk of more downside? The recent low of 10,000 on the Nifty is unlikely to be breached. There may be a re-test of 10,000 in the near future ...