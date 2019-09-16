BPCL, HPCL, IOC appear bullish on the charts despite a surge in oil prices

Brent oil prices rallied on Monday, surging past the $70 a barrel mark after the largest-ever disruption of crude production in Saudi Arabia amid drone attacks on its key facilities. The disruption, analysts say, may keep oil prices elevated in the near term.

ALSO READ: Brent oil sees biggest intra-day jump in 28 years. Can the up move sustain? "Global oil supplies may be adequately met through large inventories and strategic reserves; however, moderation in oil prices will depend on full restoration of Saudi’s production, which may at least take a few weeks. ...