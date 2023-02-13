JUST IN
Oil India hits 8-month high on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q3FY23

In the past six months, Oil India soared 26 per cent, as against 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Oil India rallied 8.5 per cent to hit eight-month high of Rs 242 per share in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company reported highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,746.1 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY23) from Rs 1,244.9 crore, in the year-ago period.

The state-owned firm's total income, too, climbed 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,981 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 4,705 crore in Q3FY22. Total expenses, meanwhile, surged 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,678 crore, during the quarter.

With today's rise in stock price, shares of Oil India have delivered 1.6 per cent returns so far this fiscal year (FY23). That apart, in the past six months, Oil India soared 26 per cent, as against 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 306 per share on June 9, 2022.

The management said that a better pricing mix coupled with higher output of crude oil and natural gas helped the company clock highest-ever profitability in the third quarter of this fiscal year. Moreover, the turnover increased 27.13 per cent YoY to Rs 5,879.4 crore in Q3FY23.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe that the capex of Rs 28,000 crore would drive Numaligarh Refinery expansion and expect it to be complete by FY24-25E. Since the capex would be funded via 70:30 debt:equity ratio, the equity proportion would be funded by internal accruals of the refinery.

"The stock currently trades at a P/E multiple of 5.4x FY24E EPS (earnings per share). We value the stock at 4x Dec’24E standalone adjusted EPS of Rs 43.2 and add investments to arrive at our target price of Rs 272 per share," they added.

While Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,957.4 crore in Q3FY23, Ebitda margins expanded to 49.4 per cent during the quarter, from 47.52 per cent in Q3FY22.

That said, the board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, in addition to Rs 4.5 per share declared earlier. Therefore, the total interim dividend amounts to Rs 14.5 per share for the year.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 10:26 IST

