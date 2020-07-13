Omaxe hits 11-year low despite clarification, tanks 66% in 12 days

Shares of were locked in 5 per cent down circuit at Rs 75.85, an 11-year low, on the BSE on Monday despite the company issuing a clarification regarding the recent volatility in the stock price.

The real estate firm's stock was locked in lower circuit for 12th straight trading day. It has fallen 66 per cent from the level of Rs 220.55 on June 26, 2020. The stock is trading at its lowest level since July 14, 2009. Recently, the company had issued a clarification to the exchanges, saying the movement in the share price is "purely due to market conditions and based on demand and supply principles".

Till 10:42 am, around 89,700 equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE, combined, and there were pending sell orders for 2.6 million shares, data shows.

According to disclosure made by the company on Friday, July 10, lender Venus India Asset-Finance Private Limited has invoked 160,000 equity shares held by Guild Builders Private Limited, one of the promoters of CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS



As on March 31, 2020, out of total 74.15 per cent or 135.63 million equity shares held by promoters, about 52.32 per cent or 70.97 million equity shares were pledged, the shareholding pattern data shows.

On April 3, rating agency Credit Ratings by Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE) had downgraded the ratings of the company's long term bank facilities.