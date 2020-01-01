One-third of direct SIP assets less than one-year old, say experts

The holding period for investors putting money in systematic investment plans (SIPs) through direct plans has remained on the lower side, compared to those investing through regular plans. For direct plans, the share of assets held for less than one year is around one-third of the total direct plan assets.

In contrast, the share of SIP investments held for less than one year is 26 per cent, in the case of regular plans. This means 74 per cent of assets are held for over one year. Experts say the do-it-yourself investors, who opt for direct plans, are prone to churning their investments ...