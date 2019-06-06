Onion prices may rise as high temperatures hit Maharashtra and south India

prices are rising after fears that Maharashtra and south India, which together produce 60 per cent of the vegetable and are battling high temperatures, may face a drought like last year.

is selling for Rs. 12 a kg in the Lasalgaon market in Maharashtra, the country’s largest producer of the vegetable. A government official said prices could rise before August and stabilize only after November as sowing in the rabi season in Maharashtra has fallen by 15-20 per cent.

Reports that NAFED, the government’s agriculture produce procurer, has bought 50,000 tonnes of onions this season have increased price too. NAFED kept prices in check by selling the it procured last year, but its 50,000-tonne procurement this time may not help considering the 23-million tonne crop size.

Ajit Shah, president of Onion Exporters Association of India, the worry is about Southern India crop. Southern India countered prices in Maharashtra last year, but this time production is expected to fall in the region and may not give a cushion in July-August. Southern India, led by Karnataka, produces over 20 per cent of the total crop. Gujarat, in Western India, has reported a 10 per cent-drop in onion production.

Shah, however, said the country has good stocks of onion and prices will not rise if monsoon rains are normal.

Onion is a volatile commodity, subject to price swings. The central government last year stepped in to correct prices after poor quality onion plunged prices to Rs 1 a kg in Maharashtra.