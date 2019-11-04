Only 1.5 million entities declared short-term capital gains in FY18

The number of those who declared short-term capital gains is less than a fifth of the total number of active investors. They are an even smaller fraction of the total number of demat accounts (investor accounts) in existence. An analysis of recently-released data from the income tax department on short-term capital gains showed that those declaring it number 1.51 million.

The latest tax data shows numbers for the financial year ending 2017-18 (FY18). The total number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange during the year was 8.29 million. This would suggest that over 80 per ...