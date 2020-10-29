Orient Electric rallies 9% on strong September quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Orient Bell shares zoom 13% as Porinju's Equity Intelligence hikes stake
Ola Electric to launch global electric two-wheeler; buys dutch scooter firm
Ola Electric to hire 2,000 people; launch electric two-wheeler soon
HUL Q2 preview: Revenue may rise up to 19% YoY on GSK Consumer acquisition
How the electric car has evolved and why now is a good time to buy one
-
Shares of Orient Electric rallied 9 per cent to Rs 221 on the BSE in the early morning deals on Thursday after the company reported a nearly seven-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 32.4 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY21), on the back of strong operational performance. The CK Birla Group company had posted a profit of Rs 4.8 crore in Q2FY20. It had posted a net loss of Rs 27.3 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY21). However, revenue remained flat at Rs 434 crore during the quarter.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) more than doubled over last year and expanded by 830 basis points to 13.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter.
The management said the gross margin expansion of 150 basis points and cost optimisation across all spends, especially with substantially lower discretionary spends of advertisement and promotion expenses helped deliver better Ebitda margins.
Hardening of commodity prices and competitive forces may pose a challenge to maintain this expansion rate going forward and will depend on the market scenario. With normalcy gradually regaining, the marketing expenses and brand investments are likely to increase, and therefore the Ebitda expansion of 830 bps YoY will not be sustainable, the company said.
With renewed consumer sentiments post-Unlock, the festive season sales are expected to be better than last year owing to pent up demand from previous quarters.
At 10:41 am, the stock was up 7 per cent at Rs 218 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 930,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU