Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on HDFC Life, L&T Info. Check why

BUY HDFC LIFE | TARGET: Rs 704 | STOP LOSS: Rs 635

HDFCLIFE has been consolidating in a narrow range near its 200 DEMA from the last couple of trading sessions and at the same time has managed to sustain above its previous swing low. Even the 200 DEMA and the previous trend-line breakout coincide near the 650 zone suggesting it to be a strong support zone and any sustenance above the same could be utilized to accumulate the counter from short to medium-term view.

BUY SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LTD | TARGET: Rs 640 | STOP LOSS: Rs 575

SYNGENE has witnessed a significant trend-line breakout in the last trading session which was being backed by robust volumes, confirming the bullish stance in the counter. In the present scenario, depending on the price extension parameter, the stock is looking lucrative from the risk-reward ratio. And even on the oscillator front, the 14 period RSI has witnessed a positive crossover affirming the bullish view from a short to medium-term perspective.

BUY L&T INFOTECH LTD | TARGET: Rs 4,260 | STOP LOSS: Rs 3,700

LTI has reversed its trend from the previous swing low and is currently placed well above all its major moving averages on the daily chart. The 14 period RSI has witnessed a rounding bottom pattern with a positive crossover on the daily time frame indicating the stock to surge higher in the coming future. Also, the stock price has breached the sloping trend-line and has headed northwards on the back of increased traded volumes in recent time, affirming a bullish stance in the counter.



Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal